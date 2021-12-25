COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested a suspect of a stabbing in a northwest Columbus condominium complex on Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Hedgerow Road in a condominium complex off of Bethel Road around 6:19 a.m.

On arrival, officers found 33-year-old Pradeep Anand suffering from stab wounds and was transported to Riverside hospital by medics. Anand did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead around 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Nearby, officers also located suspect 32-year-old Robin Sebastian was was also wounded. Police say he was transported to Riverside in stable condition. Detectives later arrested Sebastian and charged him with the murder of Anand, according to police.

Police say the two men knew each other and were involved in an argument. During the argument, Sebastian stabbed Anand fatally wounding him, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.