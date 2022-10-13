COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a man Thursday in connection to a fatal July shooting on Columbus’ east side.

Keith Coleman, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Henry Moore Jr. on July 3. According to Columbus Division of Police, officers found Moore Jr. injured on the 3100 block of Sterling Lane around 12:30 a.m.

Police said emergency responders transported Moore Jr. to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:44 a.m.

Coleman faces an aggravated murder charge, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.