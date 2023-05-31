[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of George Jensen II in an apparent road rage shooting along Interstate 76 in Norton earlier this month.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott confirmed to FOX 8 News that marshals apprehended 30-year-old Dacarrei Tovon Kinard in Columbus on Wednesday morning, with help from the Columbus SWAT team.

“The Norton Police Department worked nonstop to gather information, follow up on tips from the public and ultimately make an identification for this suspect,” Elliott is quoted in a Wednesday news release.

Dacarrei Tovon Kinard (U.S. Marshals)

Authorities issued a warrant for Kinard’s arrest on Wednesday morning.

Norton police officers, who are members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, determined Kinard was living in the 1400 block of Livingston Court in Columbus. He was apprehended without incident there by Southern Ohio marshals and Columbus police officers, according to the release.

Investigators said the 40-year-old Jensen was driving home to Akron from his Wadsworth workplace on May 17 when he was shot and killed by a person in a black sports car.

“I just knew they were going back and forth and I could see from the way they were driving and trying to get around one another, someone was pissed at someone and, you know, that’s what happened,” a witness who was driving about 100 yards behind Jensen at the time told FOX 8 News.

Investigators recovered nine .40-caliber shell casings from the scene. Six of the slugs were recovered on the roadway outside of Jensen’s car and one was found in the driver’s seat. Two other slugs were found in Jensen’s left shoulder and knee, according to police records.

Courtesy: Allison Kee-Jensen

Jensen’s wife Allison Kee-Jensen remembered her husband as an “extremely sweet, really compassionate” man, when speaking to FOX 8 News after his death.

“He saw the good and utility of being useful, he loved to volunteer, and he always tried to pick people up wherever he could, always helping,” she said.

“He never thought much of himself, but he is going to be greatly, greatly missed by the people he touched. He was an amazing man and so mild-mannered, and this is a horrible thing to have happened to him.”

Stay with FOX 8 News for updates on this developing story.