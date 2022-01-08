COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting Friday in east Columbus.

Columbus police arrested Genghis Z. Shakhan, 22, on a murder charge Saturday afternoon.

Police said Shakhan was identified as the suspect and was arrested without incident a short time later by the department’s SWAT team.

Officers were dispatched to an industrial park on the 900 block of Barnett Road at approximately 7:51 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting.

There, they discovered the victim, Max A. McGuffin, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound. McGuffin was taken to Mt. Carmel East hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

This is the fourth homicide in Columbus for 2022.

Shakhan is being held in Franklin County Jail.