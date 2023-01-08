COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week.

Abdulbasid Ahmed

Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan.

According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue when an argument started between two groups of people, including Hassan. Police said Ahmed left the restaurant and waited outside for Hassan. When Hassan left the building, Ahmed allegedly fired two shots from a gun, hitting Hassan once in the back.

Court records state a car registered to Ahmed was seen fleeing the scene, and that Ahmed was identified by witnesses as the person who shot Hassan.

Ahmed is scheduled to be in court Monday. He is currently being held in Franklin County Jail.

Ahmed and another person were identified Tuesday as people of interest in the shooting. The second man has not been identified.