COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men accused of an assault outside a Columbus bar that led to a man’s death has been arrested.

According to online court records and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office website, Dwayne Cummings was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Franklin County Correction Center II on Jackson Pike.

Cummings, 28, is one of two men wanted on murder charges in connection with the Sept. 5 assault of Greg Coleman Jr. outside a bar on the 1000 block of North High Street.

Cummings is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

Details surrounding Cummings’ arrest were not immediately available.

Dwayne Cummings (left) and Chrystian Foster (right) are wanted for murder after beating a man outside a Short North bar. (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

Cummings, along with Chrystian Foster, are facing murder charges in the death of Gregory Coleman Jr., who died from his injuries 12 days after the alleged assault.

In a video released by Columbus police, Coleman and one of the suspects are seen squaring up with each other. Coleman throws a punch at one of the suspects but doesn’t hit him. Coleman is then hit in the face by a second man who comes at the victim from the side.

The punch sent Coleman down to the ground, landing half on the sidewalk and half on the roadway. The two other men then proceed to hit Coleman as he is still on the ground.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Foster is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4488 or email the detective on the case. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).