Suspect arrested in east Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after a fatal shooting in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:43 p.m., Sept. 16, officers were called to the area of E. Main Street and S. Nelson Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Travis Levi Knisley, 23, lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, police released they had arrested Xavier Wilks, 29, and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.