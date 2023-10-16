COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man wanted for allegedly killing a woman in southeast Columbus in 2021 was arrested Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and Columbus Police SWAT officers arrested Larry D. Hutson, 52, on murder and weapons under disability charges.

Hutson is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Felecia Lane on March 9, 2021, inside an apartment on the 2000 block of Winslow Drive.

Officers safely took Hutson into custody on the 3000 block of East 7th Avenue, and he is currently being held in Franklin County Jail.