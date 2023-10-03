COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a suspect from an August robbery – which may be connected to other holdups in Columbus – that turned deadly when a man tried to intervene.

Zackeyis Davis. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware County Jail)

Zackeyis Davis, 22, faces a charge of aggravated murder, according to Delaware County Common Pleas Court records. In a criminal complaint document, a Columbus police detective identified him as one of two suspects in the Aug. 24 robbery at the AutoZone at 8338 Sancus Blvd. In his arraignment on Monday, a judge set his bond at $5 million.

When 43-year-old Alejandro Fajardo-Torres tried to intervene during the armed robbery inside the store, police said Davis shot him. Fajardo-Torres died eight minutes later. Davis attacked a second person there but did not shoot them, according to the Columbus Division of Police. That victim, an 18-year-old male employee, suffered blunt-force trauma and was taken to an area hospital.

A person was fatally shot at an AutoZone on Sancus Boulevard near Polaris on Aug. 24, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Kyle Beachy)

CPD believed the incident was linked to a string of robberies, in which two suspects have reportedly targeted area auto parts retail stores. The second suspect, captured on an AutoZone security camera, hasn’t been found by investigators.

CPD asked anyone with information on the robbery to call one of its detectives at (614) 645-4077, the Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).