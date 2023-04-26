Previous reports on this story can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect wanted for murder at a Franklinton gas station was arrested after a police chase Tuesday night.

Abdulwahida Osman, who is accused of murdering Saiesh Veera on April 20, was arrested after a police chase at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Another suspect, a 17-year-old teenager, was also arrested and charged with murder.

According to Columbus police Osman, 22, allegedly shot and killed Veera, an employee of a Shell gas station on the 1000 block of West Broad Street. Police reports said that at 12:50 a.m. Osman, who was later identified based on video surveillance at the business, shot Veera during an attempted robbery.

Saiesh Veera was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Franklinton, April 20, 2023. (NBC4)

Veera was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. Friends said Veera, who was set to graduate with a master’s degree at the end of the month, was planning to quit his job due to safety concerns.

Friends and family are currently fundraising to be able to send Veera’s body back to India to be with his family.