COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after one person was found dead inside a burning car in north Columbus.

Officers took William Gray, 27, but the Columbus Division of Police did not share information on what charges he could face. The arrest came after authorities went at 12:41 a.m. Friday to Weldon Avenue and Cleveland Avenue on a report of a car on fire.

After responding crews extinguished the fire, they found one person in the car. Medics pronounced them dead at 12:56 a.m., according to CPD.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time, Columbus police said. They asked anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.