COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for one person who is accused of breaking into a southeast Columbus home to steal multiple tech products.

Police state that the suspect broke into a home on the 800 block of Lyman Avenue on Sept. 22 at around 1:15 a.m. Once inside the house, CPD state the suspect stole two televisions, an Xbox gaming console, and a Nintendo Switch.

Photos of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-2407.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police