COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused of killing a four-year-old boy with a stolen Kia on Saturday night is also a registered sex offender, stemming from a conviction in 2021.

Tyrell Shute, 24, was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Monday morning on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide after he was found driving a stolen Kia in a parking lot on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive in South Franklinton at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

After officers attempted a traffic stop, Shute drove off to a grassy area behind Canonby Place, where he struck a four-year-old boy who was with his mother.

Investigators said Shute got out of the Kia after hitting the boy and ran north away from the scene. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m.

Columbus police arrested Shute Sunday morning. A Franklin County Municipal Court judge gave him a $250,000 bond at his arraignment hearing Monday morning. Shute is next scheduled to appear in court on April 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Shute’s sex offender status comes from a case within the last three years. The Crawford County Court of Common Pleas confirmed that Shute pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in August 2021, meaning he had to register as a Tier 2 sex offender in 2022. Court records also indicate Shute’s license was suspended due to a forfeiture out of Crawford County.

Shute served two months of an 18-month prison sentence. He went back to court in June of 2022 for a community control violation hearing, but his sentence was terminated in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.