COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested.

Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Mateen on Jan. 14 in the Far South neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a McDonald’s restaurant on the 3500 block of South High Street at approximately 9:19 a.m. At the scene, officers found Mateen, 43, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

CPD, which was looking for three suspects, said Mateen was trying to recover his stolen car at the time of the shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).