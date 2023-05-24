COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Community members who know the effects of gun violence are sharing an urgent message as summer gets closer.

Historically, violence increases during the warmer months, and those families who lost someone to gun violence do not want that trend to continue this year.

“We want this violence to stop, there’s so many kids running around, adult kids, and children running around with these guns,” Mari Armstrong-White said. “We don’t know where they got them from and they’re just shooting for no reason.”

Armstrong-White’s 24-year-old son, Jaron, was shot and killed in 2005. She said she still thinks about him every day and doesn’t want others to feel her pain.

“I just want them to put the guns down and I hope they hear me, I hope they hear my voice,” she said. “Just put the guns down. Let our children grow up, let our grandchildren grow up.”

On Tuesday night, two 17-year-old boys were shot. One is in critical condition, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Armstrong-White said it’s even more heartbreaking when young people are caught up in violence.

“No parent should have to bury their child,” she said.

Mike Dean shared a similar message. He survived being shot in 2018. His 21-year-old brother, Rodney, was shot and killed about 20 years ago. His best friend was killed about 10 years ago.

“My message going into the summer is just be aware, try to stay away from those particular things, be part of the solution, not the pollution,” he said.

Dean is the CEO of Youth Over Us/Franklin County YouthBuild, helping young adults go down a good path.

“As a community, I believe enough in us that we can slow this down, but people have to change their mind. What consumes your thoughts controls your life and you have to make a conscious decision I want better for my life,” he said.