COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tire marks are still visible on the ground at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and East Cooke Road, where cars did donuts late Saturday night.

About 100 cars and people gathered in the street for the illegal street racing, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

“It was something I’ve never seen around here,” a nearby resident told NBC4. The resident asked not to be identified over safety concerns.

Video shared with NBC4 shows a car doing donuts as someone hangs out the window, while surveillance video from a nearby Clintonville business shows cars stationed everywhere and people walking around. Screeching can be heard several times throughout it.

“I looked out the window and it almost looked like people heading to a game — there were so many people walking down the street. My curiosity got the best of me, and I came around the corner over there, and there were people everywhere around this intersection, cars backed up as far as I could see that way,” the same resident said.

Columbus police said at some point after officers arrived, shots were fired at them.

“It was pretty crazy, the gun shots are what really turned the corner as far as it being a scary situation. It is a big city, stuff goes on, but yeah that was pretty alarming when I heard that,” the resident said.

Columbus police is investigating, but said they have not made any arrests yet. Anyone with information is asked to call, and a division spokesperson said it is working on plans for handling these situations.