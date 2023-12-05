COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A bill in the Ohio House of Representatives that would further protect kids from sexual abuse by expanding the grooming statutes in the Ohio Revised Code had its second hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Proponents of House Bill 322 were able to share their testimonies, including Ohio advocates, a prosecutor and child sexual abuse survivors, all sharing why they believe acts of grooming should be a crime in Ohio.

The bill would create the offense of grooming by prohibiting a person 18 and older from engaging in a pattern of behavior with a child, and specifically if the child and the adult have some sort of relationship like a relative, teacher or coach.

“It’ll provide parents with the tools to stop a child abuser before they have a chance to hurt a child. It may even be enough to stop that abuser from a future of exponential victims,” said one of the bill’s proponents.

Many of the people who testified Tuesday are child sexual abuse survivors themselves. They described the profound effect the abuse had on them and how their lives may have turned out differently if their abuser had been stopped during the grooming process.

“There really is no healing for this. There’s no going back to make it right. There’s no just compensation,” said a proponent.

“If House Bill 322 becomes law it’ll give victims a chance to see their abusers guilty of something, even if it isn’t rape or gross sexual imposition. However it’s not just something. It’s monumental to the victim,” said another supporter of House Bill 322.

One woman who testified is Essie Baird who said she was groomed and sexually abused by former Upper Arlington teacher Joel Cutler.

“This type of crime is so widespread and so covert,” said Baird. “I can’t even imagine the number of people it affects.”

Baird said the passage of the bill would be a major step in the right direction and could keep other vulnerable kids like herself from becoming victims.

“If this bill passes, you can hold your abuser accountable and that will help them from hurting other children,” said Baird.

The next hearing for House Bill 322 will be opponent testimony which could come as early as next week.