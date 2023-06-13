Watch a previous report on the social studies standards bills in the video above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are two bills in the Ohio Statehouse addressing K-12 social studies standards in the state, and on Tuesday afternoon, dozens gathered at the statehouse in support of one of them, House Bill 171.

“Ohio is an increasingly diverse state; we have nearly 35% of our Ohio K-12 public school students who are non-white,” parent Sharon Kim said.

Kim said she was raised in Ohio and went to public school in the state.

“The education that I got was great, but it was definitely lacking in terms of any sort of pieces of history that reflected what my people are, Asian-American history” she said.

Now, she is a parent of two young boys and supports HB 171 for many reasons, but at the end of the day, said it does one important thing for the classroom.

“What we are asking for in terms of this bill is for the state to recognize that our diverse communities and histories really should be reflected within the school,” she said.

The Democratic-led bill, sponsored by Rep. Mary Lightbody (D-Westerville) with 13 Democratic co-sponsors, would amend the Ohio Revised Code “to include instruction on the migration, experiences and contributions of a range of communities.”

Melissa Cropper is the president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, and she said its members are excited about this legislation.

“We want our students, all students, from whatever their background is, to feel like they belong in the classroom, in the community, like they belong in our state,” Cropper said.

Opponents said the bill takes it a step too far and is government overreach in education, but Lightbody said the legislation is only permissive and asks that the needs of Ohioans from diverse communities are considered.

“Everybody needs to understand the diversity that’s here,” Cropper said.

And Cropper said it is equally important for students who live in areas with a lot of diversity and for those who don not.

“We live in a global society,” she said. “It’s very rare that we’re going to have a person who graduates from one of our schools who doesn’t, at one point in their lives, interact with someone who’s from a different culture than they are.”

Lightbody said the bill will have its first hearing later this month.