COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens gathered in downtown Columbus in support of Ukraine.

At the corner of Nationwide Boulevard and High Street, there was a sea of blue and yellow flags flying in unison with the red, white, and blue.

Sunday’s rally, organized by the Ukrainian Cultural Association of Ohio, was an event meant to spread awareness, stand in unity, and help raise funds to send to those stuck in the conflict with Russia.

For some in attendance, the current situation hits close to home.

“My family came over when I was 7 years old,” said one man, “They were refugees from World War II.”

Others say they showed up in support of loved ones still in Ukraine.

Event organizers are impressed with the amount of support they’ve received from many communities across central Ohio. To help with the relief efforts, click here for more information.