Columbus Division of Police cruisers park with lights on at a crime scene. (NBC4 File Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Sunday morning shooting in Columbus’ Harrison West neighborhood has sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. near a townhome building in the 400 block of West 4th Avenue, according to Columbus police dispatchers. Medical crews took one person from the scene to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The victim was last reported in stable condition at 8 a.m., according to Columbus police. They did not have any information on a possible suspect.