COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This month, NBC4 Today’s “Summer of Giving” is rolling onto the east side. With our friends from BESA, we will be helping Directions for Youth and Families create a community garden at the new Crittenton Community Center in Eastland.

The brand new 24,000-square-foot facility will provide all kids with programming that DFYF is known for, but it will also go beyond that.

“Once we looked at what was going on in this community, we knew an after-school program for youth was truly like putting a band-aid on an open wound. There were so many needs here,” said Duane Casares, CEO of Directions for Youth and Families.

Local mothers have been instrumental in building the center and sharing their input on what the community needs.

“So, we started partnering with people and getting them on board. We have 23 nonprofits who agreed to be with us in this journey to help this community heal itself,” said Casares.

The centerpiece will be the community garden and amphitheater.

“The community garden was one of the things. It was almost a no-brainer. Food is food. You need to have food and particularly fresh food. Not to mention it’s also a social aspect of allowing this community together and have its own community garden,” said Casares.

BESA volunteers are ready to step in to make it happen, and as it turns out, this project is a continuation of a project that started nearly two years ago.

“We teamed up with NBC4 for a program called ‘Education and Equity,'” said Stephanie Cedeño from BESA. “Viewers and community members rallied together to donate hundreds and hundreds of diverse books for the center. I’m so excited at the idea of a little kid, who probably looks like me, being able to see themselves in a book and probably reading that book in this beautiful amphitheater or this beautiful garden. I think it brings a sense of joy and connection, and we’re just really happy to be a part of it.”

To be a part of this month’s “Summer of Giving”, join us Wednesday, July 26th from 10:00 a.m. to noon. No gardening experience is necessary. Click here to volunteer.