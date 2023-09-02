COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Our final “Summer of Giving” event is quickly approaching and this is a big one. Once again, we are teaming up with Besa to help staff with the A&F Challenge.

The Challenges is a festival-meets-fundraiser that offers a unique opportunity to make a difference and have a lot of fun.

“We host over 6000 guests for one special evening, and we raised over $7 million annually for these organizations. The event has grown to be something that is so special and includes everything from concerts to all you can eat and drink, unique experiences and tons of opportunities to get some DIY merch.” Anna Ankenbauer, A&F

With 6,000 guests in attendance, you need a big team to make it work, including well over 300 volunteers.

“This is one of the most exciting opportunities that we do all year. We essentially plan for this all year. It takes a lot of volunteers, 350 volunteers and a lot of staff time to pull this event off.” CEO of Besa Matthew Goldstein, said. “When we first started, I was like ‘ok is this going to resonate with people?’ because a lot of what we do is you’re going to the shelter, or going to the food pantry, and so this is a little different of an experience.”

Not only did it resonate, but volunteering at The Challenge has also become one of the most popular events of the year. Part of the reason why is the millions of dollars raised annually for The Challenge impact partners.

This year the money raised will once again be split between The Academy Group, Glsen, The Hollister Confidence Fund, The Trevor Project, The Steve Fund and the Serious Fun Network.

“These partners are serving so many different youth, teens and young adults, in so many different ways, and the outcomes driven as we continue to invest in these organizations are so impactful.” Anna Ankenbauer, A&F

If you would like to join us to volunteer at the Challenge on September 22nd you can register now at www.besa.org.