COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers markets offering locally grown produce, visual arts, clothing and more. Most are held every weekend, during the summer months. Find your local farmers market below.

Bexley Farmers Market

June 16 through Oct. 20, every Thursday.

S. Dawson Ave. at E Main St. Details. 4 to 7 p.m.

Canal Winchester Farmers Market

June 18 through Sept. 24, every Saturday.

100 N. High St., Canal Winchester. Details. 9 a.m. to noon.

Clintonville Farmers Market

June 18 through Nov. 19, every Saturday.

N. High St. and W. Dunedin Rd. Details. 9 a.m. to noon.

Pearl Market [Downtown Columbus]

June 14 through Oct. 28, every Tuesday and Friday.

N. Pearl St. and W. Gay St. Details. 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Dublin Market

June 18 through Sept. 24, every Saturday.

Longshore St. Details. 9 a.m. to noon.

Gahanna Farmers Market

June 15 through Sept. 28, every Wednesday.

98. N. High St. Details. 4 to 7 p.m.

Granville Farmers Market

June 18 through Oct. 29, every Saturday.

1225 River Rd. Details. 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market

June 18 through September, every Saturday.

3444 Park St. Details. 8 a.m. to noon.

Groveport Farmers Market

July 14 through Sept. 8, every Thursday.

551 Wirt Rd. Details. 4 to 6 p.m.

Hilliard Farm Market

June 14 through Sept. 6

5445 Scioto Darby Rd. Details. 4 to 7 p.m.

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

June 23 through Sept. 15, every Thursday.

200 Market St. Details. 4 to 7 p.m.

Lancaster Farmers Market

June 18 through Oct. 8, every Saturday.

Chestnut St. Details. 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Pataskala Farmers Market

June 17 through Sept. 2, every Friday.

Front St. and Main St. Details. 4 to 7 p.m.

Pickerington Farmers Market

June 15 through Sept. 28, every Wednesday.

89 N. Center St. Details. 4 to 7 p.m.

Reynoldsburg Farmers Market

June 16 through Sept. 1, every Thursday.

7232 E. Main St. Details. 4 to 7 p.m.

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

June 15 through Oct. 26, every Wednesday.

2850 Tremont Rd. Details. 4 to 7 p.m.

Westerville Farmers Market

June 18 through Oct. 8, every Saturday.

21 S. State St. Details. 9 a.m. to noon.

Whitehall Market on the Green

June 14 through Aug. 30, every Tuesday.

105 Norton Park Dr. Details. 4 to 7 p.m.

Worthington Farmers Market

June 18 through September, every Saturday.

High St. Details. 8 a.m. to noon.