COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –– A local program is building careers in construction and skilled trades for Columbus’ underserved communities.

The program, Building Futures, is a 12-week course where students from all different backgrounds can learn skilled trades without any previous experience.

“So it really offers individuals a direct pathway to the middle class, through the relationship that we have through the Columbus Building Trades, and the other skilled trades we have in central Ohio,” said Leland Bass, director of the Building Futures program.

The program has a 90 percent graduation rate as well as 90 percent of its students being placed in apprenticeships.

“Our first graduates are purchasing homes, they own their own cars, and some of them have started their own businesses,” Bass said. “And so we really get a chance to see the difference that we can make in one individual, but also the difference that we can make in the community as a whole.”

First-year salaries for those who complete the program averages more than $50,000.