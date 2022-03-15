COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A student is hospitalized after Columbus police said he was stabbing at a city high school Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the stabbing took place outside of Northland High School a little before 3 p.m. as students were being dismissed for the day.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they recovered a knife outside the school. A suspect is in custody, police said.

Columbus City Schools issued the following statement after the incident:

It’s my understanding there was no stabbing. During dismissal, two students were involved in an altercation and one student cut the other student with a sharp object. As a precaution, the student was transported to the hospital with their parent. The other student is being detained by Columbus Police. The school was placed on a level III lockdown for about 20-minutes. The remaining students that were in the building were dismissed at 2:50 p.m. Columbus City Schools has a Zero Tolerance policy on possession of any weapon. Students will face disciplinary actions, including the potential of suspension or expulsion. if found to be in possession of any item deemed potentially dangerous to themselves or others in a school environment. Columbus City Schools statement

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.