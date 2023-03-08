COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This spring, dozens of residential streets are among those that will be repaved in the city of Columbus as part of this year’s project.

On Monday, the city council approved a nearly $10 million plan to repave 59 streets in Columbus with Kokosing Construction. The resurfacing of these streets is scheduled to begin this spring with a fresh coat of asphalt also being accompanied by new curb ramps that comply with recommendations set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Nearly 200 curb ramps will be applied during this project and will also include further replacement or improvement of sidewalks. The streets being repaved are all across the city with notable inclusions being:

Overbrook Drive in Clintonville

Jefferson Avenue in downtown Columbus

North Wilson Road in West Scioto (From Roberts Road to Trabue Road)

Over the past three years, the city has had at least two sets of repaving projects with a total of 505 streets being resurfaced since 2020.

“We are proud to fund this important capital investment and to support the Department of Public Service, which provides pavement management expertise to maintain 5,700 lane miles of city streets,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther in a statement.

Below is a full map from the city’s department of public service of each street that will be resurfaced for the project. For a full list, click here.

To decide which streets get resurfaced, the department of public service uses a management system to score roads for a pavement condition number. Factors that account for a street’s score include the condition of the pavement, daily traffic, general street maintenance, and public requests. The scores range from 10 to 100

More streets are expected to be resurfaced this year once city council approves proposed legislation.