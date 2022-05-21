COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Strong pop-up thunderstorms hit many different areas of central Ohio throughout the day Saturday, with the rain forcing many event organizers to delay or even cancel their plans.

Sometimes the roads across the region were quiet and then all of a sudden, the rain and, in some areas, hail, came pelting down.

People in the Buckeye Lake area rushed to bring their boats back to shore as the storms started.

Hail fell in Mount Sterling. (PHOTO COURTESY BRITTANY THOMAS)

Gladys West reported high wind and hail in Canal Winchester at about 3:50 p.m. (PHOTO BY GLADYS WEST)

One viewer shared photos of a large section of a tree being split in half, falling across a driveway in Granville. Others shared pictures of hail that fell in Mount Sterling and Canal Winchester, which followed the path of the storms as they moved across the state.

Those huge squalls also hit the downtown Columbus area, causing problems for the Columbus Crew game scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Lower.com Field made the call to delay the start of the game for about two hours, prompting some Crew fans to call it an early evening.

“We are heading back to the car now,” said fan Micha Dickerson. “It’s still raining, so we are thinking that the game isn’t going to happen.”

“I’m a season ticket holder, so the whole point is to go to as many games as you can, but at the end of the day, do I want to stand out in the rain?” said fan Kurt Shaffer. “With my friends, sure, but it gets to a point when it is kind of not worth it anymore.”

The game finally got underway at about 6 p.m., only to have another delay shortly after the start. Some fans did stay, though, only to see the home team fall to Los Angeles FC, 2-0.