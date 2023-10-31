COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During emergencies, every second matters and a local doctor is hoping to get more people trained in providing potentially life saving aid before first responders arrive.

Dr. Nicholas Kman, an emergency physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (OSUWMC) and professor of emergency medicine, has been leading “Stop The Bleed” training sessions for several years.

“The biggest thing is time is of the essence if someone is bleeding. Especially a large arterial bleed, you may only have three minutes to stop the bleed,” Kman said.

He said last week’s mass shootings in Maine are tragic reminders about why the training is necessary.

“There aren’t first responders or doctors or nurses everywhere in the community,” Kman said. “So it’s important that it’s out in the community and people know how to do it.”

It’s all about buying time until first responders arrive, according to Kman. During the training sessions attendees learn how to put pressure on a serious injury, pack a wound, and apply a tourniquet.

“So they can feel what it feels like to have a tourniquet on, it’s somewhat uncomfortable but its necessary to stop the bleed,” he said.

Kman led a training this week at one of OSUWMC’s outpatient buildings. Some of the attendees held medical positions, some did not.

“I think the public is starting to see this could happen at a place I’m at and I would hate to not know what to do if a loved one or a friend was bleeding and I didn’t know how to control that hemorrhage,” Kman said.

Kman also said work is happening to get “Stop The Bleed” kits in more places.