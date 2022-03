COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 1-year-old girl who was driven away in a stolen vehicle from the city’s south side Friday has been found, police said.

At approximately 10:58 p.m. Friday, a light brown 2010 Nissan Rogue drove away with the female child from a Pizza Hut at the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the child in the vehicle was found unharmed.

This story will be updated as more information is obtained.