COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A stolen Tesla crashed into two homes, injuring two people Saturday afternoon in east Columbus, and police are searching for the suspects.

Columbus police said the crash happened at approximately 12:16 p.m. when the stolen car was driving north on Arrowsmith Drive when it lost control, hitting two homes on the 2800 block of Arrowsmith Drive and injuring a man and a woman.

The woman was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with serious physical harm injuries and is expected to survive, police said. The man was treated at the scene, but may go to the hospital at a later time, police said.

The driver and passengers in the stolen vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.