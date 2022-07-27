Watch an earlier report on the crash in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A stolen car with three underage teenagers inside rolled over several times, ejecting both of its passengers, in a crash that left two of them dead, a report obtained Wednesday by NBC4 shows.

According to the report, from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the boys were inside a stolen 2013 Hyundai Elantra on Sunday and going 80 mph along East Fifth Avenue in Columbus’ Milo-Grogan neighborhood.

The driver lost control near Peters Avenue, and the car struck a telephone pole and smashed a fence before rolling over several times. While the driver was stuck inside the vehicle and had to be extracted, the two passengers were ejected.

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m. The passengers were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, with one pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. and the other expected to survive.

The identities of the teenagers have not been released, but Columbus police and the report said that all three were 14 years old.

The speed limit along that stretch of East Fifth Avenue is 35 mph.

Columbus police had a helicopter that witnessed the accident. Chief Elaine Bryant and Commander Duane Mabry spoke about it Monday, saying nearly 6,000 cars have been stolen in Columbus in 2022, with 40% of those cars being Kias and Hyundais. Those vehicles have a vulnerability that makes them easier to steal.