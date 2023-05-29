COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four teenagers are in custody after Columbus police said they crashed a stolen vehicle into a city firetruck Monday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at approximately 2:55 p.m. near East 11th Avenue and Clara Street. The vehicle, a Kia, was reported stolen from Hamilton Avenue and East 22nd Avenue, police said.

Four juveniles were apprehended at the scene and taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Four firefighters were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition, according to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter.

Police also said officers recovered four guns at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.