A home near the intersection of Joyce Avenue and Duxberry Avenue which was hit by a car Saturday morning. (SEN LI/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a stolen car crashed into a home on the northeast side of Columbus Saturday.

Columbus police said the crash happened at approximately 11:35 a.m. near the intersection of Joyce Avenue and Duxberry Avenue.

The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, said no one was in the house when the crash happened.

The homeowner said police told her that the car was likely stolen and the teenager behind the wheel was driving fast down the street and ran into the home.

According to police, the driver fled the scene of the crash.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the homeowner.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.