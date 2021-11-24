COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Danielle the Uber Eats delivery driver left with much more than she dropped off — and might have even got a tip for it.

An Uber Eats driver who goes by “Danielle” with 184 deliveries and an 86% satisfaction rate was captured on video on October 18 at 2 p.m. in the 200 block of West Norwich Avenue making a food drop off, according to a media release by the Columbus Division of Police.

The woman wearing a large pair of dark sunglasses allegedly stole an unattended cell phone and laptop computer before briskly walking out of the building.





The cell phone receipt asks: “Add a 18% tip for Danielle? It’s not too late to show your appreciation.”

It’s not known whether Danielle received a tip that day. However, if you know this driver you can contact Detective K. Kerr #2137 at 614-645-4035 or KKerr@columbuspolice.org.