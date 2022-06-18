COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend up to the next six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of his stepson in May 2020.

Jose Emanuel Santos Perez, 39, was sentenced this week to spend the next six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.

On May 23, 2020, Columbus police responded to a call at a home on the 2400 block of Azelda Street for a child who drowned. At the scene, officers found Fabian Maldanado-Cortez, 7, unresponsive and began administering CPR.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Through its investigation, police said the child had been severely abused, which led to his death.

The child’s mother, Oneida Maldando-Cortez, 26, pleaded guilty in April to one charge each of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27 and faces up to 16 1/2 years in prison.