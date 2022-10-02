COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time in two years, the Stefanie Spielman Step Up for Breast Cancer 5K kicked off Sunday morning. The 7th annual event was back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic paused the event for 2020 and 2021.

The race raises money for The James Cancer Center and the research fund in Stefanie’s name. It also raises funds for the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center on Olentangy River Road, where the race’s finish line was placed Sunday.

Her daughter, Maddie, is one of the race’s organizers.

“I work for The James and it’s been a full circle thing to make a career out of something my mom was so passionate about,” Spielman said.

Her mother, Stefanie, was diagnosed with cancer back in 1998. Maddie’s mother lost her battle with cancer in 2009. She worked to raise money for research and to help others going through treatment. She and her husband, Chris, started a fund with the goal to raise $250,000. Over the years, it exceeded $25 million.

Sunday’s race offered both a 5K and a one-mile run/walk. Maddie Johnson from Dublin won the 5K with a 19:09 time. Other services such as mammograms and a resource fair were available at the event.

For more information on Stefanie Spielman’s legacy, click here.