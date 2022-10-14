COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years.

At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to Chief Marketing Officer Kim Giguere-Lapine of PPX Hospitality Brands.

“The Easton Town Center steakhouse will remain open and very active through the upcoming holiday season, celebrating our quarter century run with our committed team and loyal, local guests,” Giguere-Lapine said in an email.

The steakhouse is actively looking for a new location Downtown, she said, citing the city’s fierce loyalty “in both long-term patronage and the dedication of our team members.”

As Smith & Wollensky rounds out its final few months at Easton, Giguere-Lapine said a series of celebrations will be held to honor the restuarant and its employees. Relocation details have yet to be determined, she said.

“Since opening in the North District expansion in June of 2002, Smith + Wollensky has had a great run at Easton Town Center,” a spokesperson for Easton Town Center said in an email. “The restaurant will remain open through the holiday season so fans can continue to enjoy the steakhouse into January.”