COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Millions of drivers are packing their bags and are ready to drive to their holiday destinations, but icy roads could create some challenges for drivers on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

AAA is predicting around 900,000 Americans will need roadside assistance this holiday weekend.

They urge drivers to triple-check their car to make sure it can handle the road conditions before hitting the road.

First, if you see any lights pop up on your dashboard, get them checked before hitting the road.

There are simple lights like low tire pressure that you can fix by yourself by filling your tire up with air at a gas station. However, if your tires are getting too bald, mechanics said you should get them replaced because that will impact how your car drives on ice.

Alec Hutchison, the chief operating officer at Valentino’s Car Care on West Fifth Avenue, said if your service light or check engine light pops on and you don’t know what it is for, bring it to the shop.

“You don’t want to have a check engine light if you don’t know what the check engine light is on for, the service light, and, honestly, if you have any lights on, you should get it checked out before you go on a trip so you know what it is,” Hutchison said.

He said they’ve been packed all week with people coming in for last-minute repairs. The most popular need this week has been an oil change and making sure that is taken care of before your trip is a must.

“Every time we do an oil change, we’re going to check all of your fluids in your car,” Hutchinson said. “Your coolant, which is going to be important for keeping your engine from overheating, your brake fluid obviously keeps your brakes working,” Hutchison said. “Then just checking your oil level and making sure that it’s clean and at the proper level is what we will do, too.”

He said another important thing to check before heading to your destination is your battery.

He said batteries have a harder time getting started in cold temperatures, so if yours is more than five years old, you might want to look into getting a replacement.

Transportation officials also want to remind drivers to not just pack your holiday outfits in your cars, but also have a “go bag” with anything you might need if your car breaks down. It should have everything from jumper cables to an extra coat to keep you warm.

Mechanics said it is also good to have some tools in case you need to change a tire. Also, you can buy a jump box to ensure you can get your battery up and running if it dies.

Officials say it’s also good to have a blanket and extra clothes so you can stay warm in the freezing temperature. They also recommend having some extra food and water with you in the case you are stranded for a long period of time.

Matt Bruning, press secretary for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), said ice will be the real challenge this weekend. He said here is the best trick if ice is your issue.

“Then to get yourself some traction, some cat litter or sand and of course, above all, you want to make sure you have an ice scraper so you can see when you get back on the road,” Bruning said.

If you need roadside assistance, call either your local law enforcement or AAA.

Bruning said the best piece of advice they have for drivers this weekend is to slow down.

If your car does get stuck on the road, ODOT can also help through a program called the Freeway Safety Patrol.

ODOT is constantly monitoring traffic cameras to look for stranded drivers. Once the freeway safety patrol is alerted of an issue, they’ll send out a team and help move your car to a safe spot off the road. The agency has around two dozen vehicles working across the state.

ODOT said over the next few days, these men and women will be out on the roads from around 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“So, they’re trying to get you to a safe spot so that a roadside service can come get you or they may be able to jump your battery or give you a splash of gas, things like that, change a flat tire,” Bruning said. “Those are some of the services that the freeway safety patrol can help with.”

He said if you find yourself stranded on the road this weekend, call either 911 or #667 and your call will be transferred to ODOT’s traffic management center. You can also use the OHGO app to get real-time alerts and check the traffic cameras yourself before getting on the road.