COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of people gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse Sunday to demand change after losing loved ones to police violence.

Organizers said Sunday, Oct. 22, was a national day of protest against police brutality.

Since 2000, Ohio Families United for Political Action and Change (OFUPAC), a non-profit that unites families who have lost loved ones in officer-involved shootings, said more than 1,200 Ohioans have died in these shootings.

Some protesters said they want to see an end to qualified immunity and to Marsy’s Law, which was meant to shield crime victims, but has been used by law enforcement departments across the state to protect officers involved in shootings.

As part of the protest, an art installation made of shoes represented those who have died.

“We wanted to represent the loss that that is, the empty shoes, that there’s no replacing those family members, and so families are out here with losses from 2013, 2016, 2017,” OFUPAC Organizing Director Elaine Schleiffer said. “They stack up over the years.”