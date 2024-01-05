COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – State Route 315 northbound will close over the weekend due to construction for the “Downtown Ramp Up” project.

At 9 p.m. Friday, State Route 315 northbound will be reduced to one lane at Interstate 70. At 10 p.m., it will close at the I-70/I-71 west split for the entire weekend. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday

Detours include:

I-71 northbound/I-70 eastbound to I-71 northbound to I-670 westbound

I-670 westbound to SR-315 southbound to I-71 southbound

I-70 westbound to Broad Street to I-70 eastbound to I-71 southbound

The lane closures are due to construction of the new I-71 southbound flyover ramp, as a part of the Downtown Ramp Up project. The project aims to reconstruct I-70 and I-71 Downtown to “alleviate the biggest safety and congestion problems along the corridor,” according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Due to the reconstruction project, I-70 and I-71 will continue to experience lane restrictions through Downtown to widen and reconstruct roadways, replace bridges over the interstate, rebuild ramps and construct new urban avenues. The estimated completion of the project is August 2025.

Various Downtown ramps will permanently close as a part of the project, according to ODOT.