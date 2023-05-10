COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The saga continues as the next episode of the Star Wars film concert series is in central Ohio this weekend, performing the entire score live while the film plays on a large screen.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is welcoming audiences to a galaxy far, far away by performing the score to the sixth Star Wars episode, “Return of the Jedi,” at the Ohio Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The performance follows last year’s live presentation of the fifth episode, “The Empire Strikes Back.”

A scene from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” (Courtesy Photo/CAPA)

“Return of the Jedi” marks the final chapter in the original Star Wars trilogy and features an original score by John Williams. Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz is leading the symphony during the presentation.

The film follows Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and Han Solo, who are reunited to join the amassing rebel fleet to take down the empire. Emperor Palpatine commands his troop aboard his newly constructed Death Star stationed above the forest moon of Endor, and Skywalker confronts Darth Vader while Solo leads a team to take out a shield protecting the battle station.

Tickets are on sale ranging from $28 to $100 and can be purchased online here, by phone at 614-469-0939, or in person at 39 E. State St.