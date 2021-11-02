COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Libraries will be closing all locations on Sundays until early next year.

According to a release, starting Nov. 14, all 23 CML locations will be closing on Sundays through at least Jan. 9, 2022, because of staffing shortages.

“Fully staffed, CML employs approximately 870 full- and part-time staff members. CML’s current staffing count is 711, meaning there are nearly 160 unfilled positions, stretching the capacity of current staff,” the release reads.

CML leaders and the Board of Trustees will reassess staffing levels in the near future to determine if the Sunday closures will extend beyond Jan. 9.

Digital library resources remain available 24/7 at columbuslibrary.org, including eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, movies and music, plus research and learning tools.