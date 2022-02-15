COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a fight and a stabbing in the Linden area left a woman in critical condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:57 p.m., Monday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Hiawatha Street on the report of a stabbing.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 46-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and is not expected to survive, according to police.

Police say it appears the victim was stabbed during a large fight after the suspect, a 38-year-old woman, and another person came to the location to confront the victim.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.