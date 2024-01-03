COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a stabbing at a strip mall in South Linden.

Columbus police dispatchers told NBC4 that they received a report of a stabbing around 4:44 p.m. Officers went to the area of 1979 Cleveland Avenue, where they found one male victim. Photos showed multiple officers had set up crime scene tape in the parking lot around the northeast corner of the building, which houses a United States Postal Service branch.

Emergency crews took the victim to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Columbus police are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the department’s felony assault unit at 614-645-4141.