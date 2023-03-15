COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Friday with drink specials, live music and Irish cuisine. Find an event, parade or pub honoring the Irish saint’s feast day below.

Byrne’s Pub

The menu includes pub favorites like fish and chips, green chili Guinness stew, soups, “Dicks Dirty Western” burger, salads and more.

1248 W. 3rd Ave. Menu. Open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to midnight Sunday.

Cherry Street Pub

Built in the early 20th century, this pub is home to reubens, fish and chips, a large beer selection and more.

202 N. Cherry St. Menu. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Dempsey’s Food and Spirits

This spot is hosting a celebration on Friday with live music, Irish step dancers and more.

346 S. High St. Details. Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Downtown Columbus St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The annual parade is sponsored by the Shamrock Club of Columbus and steps off from Washington Boulevard and Broad Street, and ends at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Details. 11:45 a.m.

Dublin Village Tavern

This historic spot offers full bar service including Irish imports on tap, shots and mixed drinks, a variety of craft beers, and a small selection of wine by the bottle or glass.

27. S. High St. Menu. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Fado Irish Pub

This pub is hosting a ticketed event on Friday with a live music lineup and a selection of lagers, ciders, non-alcoholic beer, wine and more.

4022 Townsfair Way. Details. Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Fado Pub & Kitchen

The pub is hosting a week-long celebration with live music. The menu includes an extensive drink menu, Bavarian pretzels, fish and chips, steak frites and more.

6652 Riverside Dr. Details. Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Flannagan’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

The party includes drink specials, March madness, live music and more.

6835 Caine Rd. Details. Noon.

Hey Hey Bar and Grill

This grill is home to regular, jalapeno and vegetarian sauerkraut balls, along with a selection from Two Fat Indians.

361 E. Whittier St. Menu. Open 2 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Howl at the Moon St. Patrick’s Day Party

Howl at the Moon is offering drink specials, live music and more.

504 N. Park St. Details. 4 p.m.

O’Huids Gaelic Pub

This family-run pub is home to cottage pie, fish and chips, the “Finn McCool” burger with angus beef and salads.

167 W. Main St. Menu. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Old Bag of Nails

This regional chain operates several central Ohio locations and is home to fish and chips, philly cheesesteaks, fish taco and reuben.

Locations. Menu. Hours vary.

O’Reilly’s Pub

The pub is opening at 7 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, with breakfast menu followed by a special Irish menu beginning at 11 a.m. 2822 N. High St. Details. Open beginning at 7 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Sunday.