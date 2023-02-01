COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was struck by a vehicle on State Route 315 North in the early hours of Wednesday morning, causing the closure of the highway for a one-mile stretch in northwest Columbus.

Sharon Township police said the accident occurred at around 2 a.m. on 315 North just after the Bethel Road exit. The highway remained open until around 5 a.m., when it was closed between the Bethel Road exit and State Route 161.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report said that at 2:08 a.m. a silver 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound when it struck a person who stepped out into the roadway just shy of the Bethel Road overpass. The victim was taken to an area hospital and listed in serious condition.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation the road was to be closed northbound throughout the morning commute, but minutes later 315-North reopened at 5:50 a.m. The Sharon Township Sheriff’s Department confirmed the highway is open.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.