COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Barstool Sportsbook celebrated its grand opening Saturday at the Hollywood Casino in west Columbus.

The sportsbook offers a full wagering menu for all sports, and bettors can place their wagers at any one of its 36 self-service kiosks or at the counter with the experts.

Hundreds showed up Saturday for the grand opening.

Manager of the sportsbook, Noah Kirk, said it is one of Barstool’s largest spaces, more in line with a Las Vegas-style sports book offering an open concept and local flare.

He said Barstool is already planning for future events like March Madness and Buckeye football.

“It’s been an awesome response so far and it is only going to get bigger as people see what we have to offer,” Kirk said. “We are in this VIP area which is really cool, we have Barstool-branded recliners and couches and we have a lot of good stuff planned for the future.”

The sportsbook also offers a full-service bar and restaurant. It is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to midnight.

