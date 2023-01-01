COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sports betting has officially arrived in Ohio, with residents now able to bet either online or, in some places, in person.

It’s a day a lot of sports fans have been waiting for, including patrons at Parlay, a sports bar in Columbus’ Short North neighborhood. On Sunday afternoon, many patrons could be seen on their cell phones a bit more than usual, with many either making or checking on bets. Some even utilized kiosks inside the restaurant as well.

Some of those inside Parlay said the bets add to the excitement of watching sports.

“Usually, I only bet like $5 to $10 on a game, but it means a lot to just come here and sweat out a bet on a Sunday,” said Columbus resident Derek Jones. “It’s absolutely phenomenal.”

However, not everyone is excited about sports betting.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Addiction Medicine Specialist Dr. Trent Hall said he is worried more people will develop gambling problems.

“If you grow up in a place where gambling is hard to find, if it’s not easy to go out and gamble, you’re much less likely to sink into a cycle that feels out of control to you, and with the change in sports betting, with the fact it’s going to be so accessible, that’s what has us concerned,” Hall said.

In addition to kiosks at some Ohio bars and restaurants, sports bets can also be made at the state’s casinos and racinos.