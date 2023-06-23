COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s largest Special Olympics competition is underway at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

More than 2,200 athletes from Ohio’s 88 counties are competing in Special Olympics Ohio’s State Summer Games.

The event kicked off Friday night with the opening ceremony, and while the Special Olympics is a competition, it’s all about having fun and enjoying the moment.

“After that young lady sang the National Anthem, it gives you goosebumps because these kids are so great and they just want to be here and enjoy their time,” said John Manfredi, whose son is a powerlifting competitor.

The competition will resume Saturday at 8 a.m. and continue through Sunday.