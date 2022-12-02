COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for four suspects after they said the group used a tool-and-scan trick to walk out of a store with over $1,500 in stolen products.

The theft happened around 8:35 p.m. on Nov. 20, at the Meijer at 5050 N. Hamilton Rd. Four people walked into the store and picked out a car seat in a box, but removed the car seat. The group then filled the car seat box with other products from inside the store, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

One of the suspects also had an Alpha key, which unlocks secured products that are commonly higher-priced in many stores. CPD said he used the key to unlock more merchandise sealed with pegs, and then added it to the car seat box. Security cameras captured photos of the four suspects as they moved through the Meijer building.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

After filling up the car seat box, the group of suspects took off its price barcode and swapped it with a cheaper product’s tag from in-store. When employees rang the car seat box up at checkout, CPD said the group then only had to pay $39.99, instead of $89.99. According to police and store assessment, the four suspects fit $979.82 in stolen goods inside the car seat box.

The suspects had another cart with two TVs inside of it, and paid for two of them. CPD did not say if the group had used another barcode trick to pay for them or if they paid full price. However, the group then loaded a third TV worth $649.99 onto that cart and walked out of the store without paying for it. In total, CPD said the group stole $1,629.81 worth of Meijer goods.

After spending around an hour in the store, the group walked out into the parking lot and left in two separate cars. Security cameras also captured the vehicles the suspects left in and put timestamps on photos taken.

Police asked anyone with information on the suspects’ identities to email or call one of their detectives at 614-645-4254.